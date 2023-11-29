Landry says AG’s office will prosecute more New Orleans criminal cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry on Wednesday (Nov. 29) unveiled his choices for state public safety chiefs, as well as plans to have the attorney general’s office assume control of more criminal prosecutions in New Orleans.

Landry named New Orleans native Maj. Robert Hodges to head the Louisiana State Police, replacing Col. Lamar Davis, a Gov. John Bel Edwards selection who will retire in January. Landry also chose Jefferson Parish’s Bryan Adams as the new state fire marshal and Brigadier Gen. Thomas Friloux as Adjutant General to head the Louisiana National Guard.

But it was Landry’s first move to assert more control over New Orleans affairs that commanded the most attention at a press conference held on the football sideline at Caesars Superdome.

In what Landry called an “agreement” with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, the incoming governor said that starting next year, the state Attorney General’s office will take over the prosecutions of criminal cases brought in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police and other state investigating agencies.

“This will assist in restoring the rule of law to the City of New Orleans,” Landry said.

Williams, who has billed himself as a progressive Democrat, has refused to prosecute a higher percentage of felony cases than predecessor Leon Cannizzaro, who did not seek a third term in 2020.

Just this week, 20-year-old Rakheem Kenner was accused of murdering a man Monday in the Seventh Ward, seven months after Williams’ office refused to prosecute a stolen gun and narcotics case brought against him by New Orleans police.

Still, Williams appeared alongside the Republican Landry on the sideline of the Saints’ football field, expressing enthusiasm for the outside AG prosecutors lightening his office’s caseload.

“(Landry) knows that the economic health, the public health, the public safety of New Orleans is crucial to the entire state,” Williams said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.