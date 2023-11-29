I-TEAM: LSU’s failed search for new police chief came with $2,500 bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for Louisiana State University’s (LSU) next campus police chief came with a $2,500 price tag, the WAFB I-Team has learned.

The university spent around $2,100 in travel costs for candidates. Meals during the interviews cost the university around $409.

LSU scrapped the search after interviewing finalists over the summer.

The university’s spokeswoman said a new search will begin “soon.

Marshall Walters has been serving as the LSU Police Department’s interim chief since former chief of police Bart Thompson retired from the role last April. Walters was among the finalists for the job who were not selected.

