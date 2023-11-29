Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

I-10 East re-opens after vehicle fire near Whiskey Bay, officials say

Drivers headed across the Whiskey Bay bridge towards Baton Rouge should consider taking...
Drivers headed across the Whiskey Bay bridge towards Baton Rouge should consider taking Highway 190 instead.(Scott Innes)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers headed towards Baton Rouge can once again cross the Whiskey Bay bridge.

According to the La. Department of Transportation and Development, I-10 East has re-opened after temporarily closing past Whiskey Bay due to a vehicle on fire Wednesday morning, Nov. 29.

FIND OUT HOW IT WILL IMPACT COMMUTE TIMES

I-10 Eastbound near the Whiskey Bay bridge going from Lafayette towards Baton Rouge is locked up due to a vehicle on fire Wednesday morning, Nov. 29.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
Louisiana State Police
Landry announcing new head of LSP
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards

Latest News

MOVEBR celebrates opening of new Ben Hur Intersection
MOVEBR celebrates opening of new Ben Hur Intersection
Interstate
Nightly lane closures to begin soon as I-10 Widening Project heats up
(Source: MGN)
Drivers should expect lane closures on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Wednesday
I-10 Eastbound near the Whiskey Bay bridge going from Lafayette towards Baton Rouge is locked...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-12 East closed near Whiskey Bay bridge