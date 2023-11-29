Gov-Elect Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Governor-Elect Jeff Landry has named a longtime trooper as the new head of Louisiana State Police.

Major Robert Hodges, who has been with the agency for 28 years, will take over as superintendent.

Major Robert Hodges (LSP)

Landry announced Hodges as his pick during a news conference in New Orleans on Wednesday, November 29.

Hodges currently oversees the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Region 2 Patrol which encompasses eighteen southern parishes from Lake Charles to Houma.

Landry also announced that Major Frank Besson, who has been with LSP for 24 years, will serve as LSP Chief of Staff, the number two spot in the agency.

Besson currently oversees the agency’s Emergency Services Unit which includes areas such as crisis response, air support, and the LSP SWAT team. Besson is a former president of the Louisiana State Trooper’s Association.

Major Frank Besson (LSP)

Landry also announced the following promotions within the agency:

Joseph “Jody” Hasselbeck - Deputy Superintendent of Patrol

Treone Larvadain – Deputy Superintendent of Investigations

Cordell Williams – Deputy Superintendent of Support & Training

Greg Graphia – Deputy Superintendent and Chief Administrative Officer

It was also announced that the Landry Administration will launch a full-scale review of the operations of Louisiana State Police to review policies, practices, and operations within the agency. The review will be headed up by longtime prosecutor Ed O’Callaghan.

Colonel Lamar Davis, the current superintendent, will retire in January. He was appointed to the position in October 2020 by Governor John Bel Edwards.

A newly-elected governor almost always changes out the leader of state police, a cabinet position in the governor’s administration.

An exception to that was Mike Edmonson, who was the longest serving sate police superintendent. Edmonson was appointed to that position by Governor Bobby Jindal, a Republican, in 2008. Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, kept him on until Edmonson stepped down in 2017.

