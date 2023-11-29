Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
Louisiana State Police
Landry announcing new head of LSP
The Shed BBQ to shut down
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 29
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain threat begins early Friday
LSU Lakes
Progress on LSU Lakes Project despite drought
FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press...
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of ‘ultimate partnership betrayal’ in plan to sell stake in business
FILE - The TikTok app logo is seen, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. On Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, an...
Indiana judge dismisses state’s lawsuit against TikTok that alleged child safety, privacy concerns
Major Robert Hodges
Gov-Elect Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police