Doctors recommend flu shot amid annual spike

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to CDC data, Louisiana and South Carolina are among the two states with the highest number of flu cases. Records also show Louisiana is one of the lowest vaccinated states in the country, with about a 20% vaccination rate each year. Dr. Duplechain with Lake Urgent Care says it’s for this reason we see these kinds of numbers on an annual basis. Especially when folks gather in large crowds indoors.

“We’re definitely seeing that in our clinics right now. There are probably several reasons but vaccination rates is definitely one of them,” said Dr. Duplechain.

According to the Department of Health, as of now 10% of ER visits are with someone who has a respiratory virus, and more than half have the flu. On top of flu cases, our state is also seeing a spike in RSV cases among kids. And while most kids recover from RSV in about a week or two, it can still be serious.

“Definitely there’s been an uptick in the RSV cases as well. We’ve seen some increased cases of that in some of our testing whether it be rapid testing in kids or send off testing in a lot of our adults,” Dr. Duplechain added.

He says the flu numbers over the last couple of years have been much lower than before COVID. But adds because vaccination rates remain so low, the numbers are starting to jump back up.

“Obviously we did see a drop off in flu cases during the height of COVID, but we are kinda gradually getting back to where we were before,” Dr. Duplechain continued.

The numbers from the CDC show nationwide there have been 740 deaths from the flu so far this season. Health professionals are recommending RSV vaccines for patients over 60. And if the flu shot is something you’re considering, make sure to check with your doctor first.

