Doctors explain how to manage seasonal stress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For some, it’s the most wonderful time of year. But for others, it can be an overwhelming time. A previous survey by the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) showed that 63 percent of people report feeling too much pressure during the holiday season.

Doctors at The Wellness Studio in Baton Rouge said you’re not alone. They said volume has increased and they expect that trend to continue during the busy holiday season.

From the cooking, shopping, spending, and overworking, doctors said many are suffering from holiday stress and depression. A licensed professional counselor we talked to said your stress level can vary depending on the positive or negative changes you went through in the last year.

“If you feel like you are not managing and functioning at the level that you were used to operating or if you find that you are more agitated or your mood shifting,” began Dr. Mary Kathryn Gastinel, a Licensed Professional Counselor at The Wellness Studio. “It’s just something that you want to look at with the licensed professional counselor. It’s just a great way to tune in to how you’re feeling, how you’re approaching the holidays and what is the internal voice telling you,” she finished.

Dr. Gastinel said you can lower your stress by managing expectations of family and friends.

Here are some tips to help you cope and manage stress.

“Knowing what you’ve been through in the last year, maybe things that you haven’t shared. So you want to go in mindful of what your intentions are when you’re spending time with friends and family,” she said. “What type of communication styles work best with family and friends? In counseling, you learn your own style.”

Dr. Katie Fetzer at the Wellness Studio said some of the top stressors are finances, generalized anxiety, and grief.

She said you should look out for lack of sleep, lower energy levels, loss of interest, and an increased level of anxiety.

If you think you need to talk to someone - they provide individual, couples, marriage, family group, and intensive outpatient programming type therapy.

They also have a therapy dog named Nana who’s in training to help in their cancer program.

Dr. Fetzer explains where your focus should be.

“I really think it’s incredibly important that during this holiday season people don’t stray too far from the actual meaning of the holiday,” said Dr. Katie Fetzer, a Licensed Professional Counselor at The Wellness Studio. “I think truth, and meaning is something that can ground us, and be as an anchor through the storm of life, and there are so many different distractions and noise in the world that can pull our attention or stray from what’s important.”

They offer telehealth visits as well.

