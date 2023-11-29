Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages

The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even Santa has delivery deadlines.

To ensure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

However, if you’re doing priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bogie's Bar
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Livingston man killed in single vehicle crash
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Trees removed at parks
Large trees being removed at BREC parks
FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Flu shot
Doctors recommend flu shot amid annual spike