Capitol High students to participate in Youth Mentoring and Career Development Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Capitol High School may be able to get an idea of a career path they want to follow upon graduating.

Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr. is partnering with the Capitol High School Alumni Association to hold a Youth Mentoring and Career Development Day for juniors and seniors.

It’s happening Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Business and industry guest speakers from Entergy Louisiana, Baton Rouge Metro Airport, and ExxonMobil will talk to students about their chosen careers. They will discuss what it takes to make it as a professional in their industry, annual pay, and the type of education required to be in said industry.

A part of the mission of the Capitol High School Alumni Association is to provide financial support to Capitol High School, its students, and its programs. The group says it also helps the school in the growth of its academic, administrative, cultural, and extracurricular activities.

The alumni group added this is an expansion of programming that the Capitol High School Alumni Association already has in place. They plan to serve 125 students with the program.

The program will expose students to various industries and give them a better opportunity to choose a career path.

