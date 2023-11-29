Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Capitol High students to participate in Youth Mentoring and Career Development Day

(Capitol High School Alumni Association)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Capitol High School may be able to get an idea of a career path they want to follow upon graduating.

Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr. is partnering with the Capitol High School Alumni Association to hold a Youth Mentoring and Career Development Day for juniors and seniors.

It’s happening Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Business and industry guest speakers from Entergy Louisiana, Baton Rouge Metro Airport, and ExxonMobil will talk to students about their chosen careers. They will discuss what it takes to make it as a professional in their industry, annual pay, and the type of education required to be in said industry.

Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr. is partnering with the Capitol High School Alumni Association to...
Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr. is partnering with the Capitol High School Alumni Association to hold a Youth Mentoring and Career Development Day for juniors and seniors.(Capitol High School Alumni Association)

A part of the mission of the Capitol High School Alumni Association is to provide financial support to Capitol High School, its students, and its programs. The group says it also helps the school in the growth of its academic, administrative, cultural, and extracurricular activities.

The alumni group added this is an expansion of programming that the Capitol High School Alumni Association already has in place. They plan to serve 125 students with the program.

The program will expose students to various industries and give them a better opportunity to choose a career path.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
Louisiana State Police
Landry expected to name new head of LSP Wednesday
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Ascension Parish Schools.
Air conditioning approved for school buses in Ascension Parish
EBRPSS ‘Listen and Learn’ tour continues at McKinley Alumni Center
State Dept. of Education releases 2023 performance scores for La. public schools
Ascension Parish School Board meeting.
Ascension Parish School Board approves new attendance zones, stipend for employees