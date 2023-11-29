Bulls, Bands and Barrels rodeo coming to Gonzales in March 2024

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Grab your cowboy boots and hats, then make plans to be in Ascension Parish this spring.

The Bulls, Bands and Barrels (BBB) rodeo is returning to Gonzales on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 7 p.m.

You can look forward to a night of action and entertainment featuring Wyatt Flores and Red Clay Strays at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Bulls, Bands and Barrels (Bulls, Bands, and Barrels)

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Rodeo organizers say Western sports enthusiasts and country music fans are in for a treat as they witness the electrifying fusion of these two worlds during the event. Featuring the fiercest bulls, the fastest horses, and the hottest talent in country music, BBB guarantees an unforgettable evening of non-stop entertainment.

The action kicks off with up to 30 elite bull riders, each aiming to conquer the rankest bulls, chasing an 8-second buzzer. If a rider lasts the distance, they earn a score and a shot at the championship round. If they get bucked off, it’s game over. Following the bull riding, cowgirls take the spotlight to compete for the fastest time as they navigate barrels in a heart-pounding cloverleaf pattern.

The event also features riveting freestyle bullfighting, where fearless athletes square off against the meanest bulls, providing an adrenaline-pumping intermission show that’s a true battle of man versus beast.

Tickets start at just $38.99 (with a $5 increase day of event) and can be purchased at BullsBandsAndBarrels.com.

For more information, please visit BullsBandsandBarrels.com or follow Bulls, Bands and Barrels on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

