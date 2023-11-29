Air conditioning approved for school buses in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Final action was taken to approve the installation of air conditioning on school buses in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish School Board made the decision during a 10-1 vote on the evening of Tuesday, November 28.

The air conditioning will be installed on 114 buses that the school system owns in its existing fleet, school officials said. They added that staff presented the results of a sealed bid process that revealed the installation would be a one-time cost of about $1.6 million.

There will also be a $300,000 annual increase to cover the cost of installing air conditioning on 62 leased buses, according to school officials.

Back in September of this year, more than a dozen bus drivers in Ascension Parish went on strike due to “poor working conditions.” The strike left 68 routes uncovered.

Details are unknown about when the public can expect the air conditioning to be installed on the buses.

