7 Dutchtown at #6 Zachary High School Football Playoff Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dutchtown and Zachary are set to battle for the first time since the 2015 playoffs. The Broncos won both of those matchups en route to the school’s first state title. Since then, David Brewerton has led Zachary to three more state championships and several other deep playoff runs.

Here in 2023, Dutchtown has made its deepest playoff run in school history. The Griffins advanced to the state quarterfinals a week ago for the first time since 2013. Then Guy Mistretta and company pulled off a thrilling 21-20 win on a failed 2-pt conversion by Central.

So this matchup features two teams with different histories. One has been on a tear for the better part of the last decade. The other is new to the end of the playoff road. However, this Dutchtown team is deep, veteran led and hungry to keep blazing a new trail.

Dutchtown has a chance to become the first Class 5A team from Ascension Parish to ever compete for a state championship. Kickoff from Zachary High School is set for 7 p.m. on Friday. Catch the highlights on Sportsline at 10:15 p.m.

