Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese has sparked speculation about a possible return to the court with a cryptic post on Instagram.

It has been two weeks since Reese last played for the defending national champion Lady Tigers, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Reese’s last appearance for LSU was in their commanding 109-79 victory over Kent State on Nov. 14, when she was benched for the second half.

please don’t believe everything you read. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 19, 2023

Since then, the All-American has not traveled with the team or suited up. LSU has won all four games she’s missed.

Coach Kim Mulkey has offered limited insight into the situation, vaguely attributing her absence to locker room issues and saying that her priority is to protect her players.

The LSU women’s basketball team was dominant Monday night.

Reese took to social media on Mon., Nov. 27, two days after the team’s narrow 76-73 win over Virginia, and shared a selfie on her Instagram story from inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Angel Reese posted a captionless selfie to her Instagram story on Nov. 28 from inside the PMAC, two weeks after she last took the court for the Lady Tigers. (IG/@angelreese10)

The post has ignited speculation about a possible return, particularly in time for LSU’s upcoming top-10 match-up against Virginia Tech. The Final Four rematch will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and could provide Reese with a prominent platform to make her return.

The game tips off Thursday at 8 p.m. CST.

