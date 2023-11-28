Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

White Chocolate Blueberry French Toast Casserole

White Chocolate and Blueberry French Toast Casserole
White Chocolate and Blueberry French Toast Casserole(WAFB)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - French toast is slices of bread that are soaked in a mixture of beaten eggs and milk or cream. These egg-coated bread slices are usually fried on both sides until they are browned, but we have created this wonderful baked casserole instead.

Ingredients:

  • 9 ounces white chocolate
  • 1 pint blueberries
  • 3 (10-inch) loaves French bread
  • 4 eggs
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 4 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 2½ cups milk
  • 1 tbsp vanilla
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 4 tbsps salted butter, cut into 8 pieces

Method:

Slice French bread into ½-inch thick round croutons and set aside. Grease a 9″ x 13″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and egg yolks then set aside. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine cream, milk, vanilla and sugar. Bring mixture to a low simmer then add white chocolate.

Whisk until chocolate is completely melted. Remove pot from heat and quickly stir in whisked eggs. Blend thoroughly to keep eggs from scrambling. Set custard aside. Press one layer of French bread slices into the bottom of pan, making sure to fill all void spaces.

Sprinkle with blueberries then ladle in ⅓ of custard mixture. Carefully press the custard into bread using the tips of your fingers. Continue to layer until all bread, blueberries and custard are used up. Sprinkle casserole evenly with cinnamon and nutmeg then top with butter. Cover dish with foil and let soak in a refrigerator a minimum of 5 hours prior to baking.

This casserole is always best if allowed to set in refrigerator overnight before cooking. When ready to cook, preheat oven to 300°F. Bake covered approximately 1½ hours. Remove foil and bake 10–15 additional minutes or until top is golden brown.

Serve hot with maple syrup or your favorite blueberry sauce.

NOTE: This breakfast dish can be chilled in refrigerator overnight then cut into squares and heated in individual portions in microwave.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bogie's Bar
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Livingston man killed in single vehicle crash
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Brown Oyster Stew In Pastry Shells
Brown Oyster Stew In Pastry Shells
Most early oyster recipes in New Orleans, including stewed oysters, deviled oysters and oyster...
Brown Oyster Stew In Pastry Shells
Sugared “Still’ Water Bourbon” Pecans
Sugared “Still’ Water Bourbon” Pecans
This sweet treat can be served as a party food or on top of your favorite cake or ice cream....
Sugared “Still’ Water Bourbon” Pecans