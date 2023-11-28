Facebook
What to watch out for when recovering your social media account

As people try to recover their account, they’re finding a company that says they can help them recover their account for a fee.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you been locked out of your social media account because you can’t figure out the password? We’re living in a time where we’re encouraged to change our passwords often which can make them easy to forget. The Better Business Bureau said scammers are now tricking people out of their money by saying they will recover your social media accounts.

As people try to recover their account, they’re finding a company that says they can help them recover their account for a fee. People are finding that the fees are adding up, and their account never ends up being recovered. In the process, the company may start asking for personal information.

The big message from the BBB is to never pay for someone to recover your social media account and visit the official social media help page.

“We want consumers to understand it’s so important to take a step back and investigate before they take advantage of this offer,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of South Central La. BBB. “The other thing that we want consumers to understand is you never have to pay to change your password.”

She said you should also never share your login ID, password, banking information, social security number, or other sensitive information with a stranger.

If you think your social media account has been hacked, you can read more at bbb.org.

