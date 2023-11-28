Facebook
As temperatures dip, fire departments urging residents to take advantage of free smoke alarm program

Many local fire departments are working in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal's Office to install free smoke detectors in people's homes.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
“Operation Save-A-Life” was created to combat the rise in fire related injuries and deaths due to home fires in our state.

The goal of this statewide initiative is to dramatically reduce these fire related injuries and deaths across Louisiana by providing smoke alarms to vulnerable citizens and at risk communities with the help of local fire departments.

When the temperatures dip, it becomes the busy season for our firefighters.

“We see a big uptick in fire calls in the winter months,” said Plaquemine Fire Chief Darren Ramirez.

Chief Ramirez says sometimes people place those electric or space heaters too close to their beds, sofas, or other objects, and that quickly turns into a fire hazard.

“Just pull the heaters out, and they don’t really take a long time thinking about where they should place them,” said Chief Ramirez.

As part of a fire prevention program during the Winter months, departments like the Plaquemine Fire Department are working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to help install smoke detectors in people’s homes all free of charge.

“It has saved quite a few homes from burning with those smoke detectors that we’ve seen, that we go back to these homes when they have an issue, and the smoke detector that we installed, alerted those people in time and saved life and property,” said Chief Ramirez.

Firefighter Joshua Boudreaux was doing just that Monday afternoon, over on W W Harleaux Street in Plaquemine. Boudreaux was helping Britney Mosby install and set up her new smoke alarm to help keep her and her children safe.

“We would rather go out and do some visiting and fire prevention than have to go out there in their worst nightmare,” said Chief Ramirez.

Just about a month ago, the State Fire Marshal’s Office got a $180,000 grant from FEMA to help them get up to 17,000 smoke alarms to give out throughout Louisiana.

“The key here is that smoke alarms save lives. They are the key to identifying a fire hazard in your home, before you can see it, before you can smell it. And that gives you the critical time to kind of work through that initial shock and panic, and then to move and get everybody out of the house,” said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Rodrigue says ‘Operation Save a Life’ started in 2012, and since then more than $115,000 smoke alarms have been installed for free across our state.

It’s an easy program which is saving lives.

“There is absolutely no reason for anybody to go to bed tonight without having the protection of a smoke alarm in their home. If you have one in your home, test it right now, make sure that it’s working before you go to sleep. There is literally no loss here, except for the potential loss of life, if you don’t take this very simple step, just to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Rodrigue.

Officials urge people to call their local fire department first to see if it has any smoke alarms to give out first as part of this program.

People can also apply for a free smoke alarm directly through the Fire Marshal’s website.

