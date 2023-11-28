Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

FILE - U.S. Coast Guard photo
FILE - U.S. Coast Guard photo(Chief Petty Officer David Mosley / USCG)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - A search is underway for four crewmembers missing from the bulk carrier vessel Meghna Adventure in the Mississippi River near Belle Chasse.

The United States Coast Guard says it was notified around 11 p.m. Monday night when the men reportedly did not arrive for muster, a standard safety drill.

The men are described as being of Bangladeshi nationality, aged 25, 29, 30, and 47, all with dark hair and brown skin. Their names were not immediately disclosed.

A USCG helicopter and small boat are leading the search.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bogie's Bar
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Livingston man killed in single vehicle crash
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests

Latest News

A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
Jimmy Carter plans to attend as family, presidents and first ladies celebrate Rosalynn Carter
Louisiana State Police
Landry expected to name new head of LSP Wednesday
Southern defeats Grambling State in the 50th annual Bayou Classic.
Over 64,000 SU, Grambling fans attend 50th Annual Bayou Classic
Matt Williams provides your Tuesday morning top stories.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 28
East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood
Capital Region Planning Commission to host public listening session Tuesday