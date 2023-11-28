Pelicans drop second straight in Utah, 114-112

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rookie Keyonte George scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 114-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night (Nov. 27) for a sweep of their two-game series.

Jordan Clarkson chipped in 16 points and 10 assists for the Jazz. Walker Kessler added 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Simone Fontecchio scored 14 points.

Utah beat New Orleans for the fifth straight time and second time in three days after making 17 3-pointers, including six in the fourth quarter.

Zion Williamson scored 26 points for New Orleans, which lost despite shooting 50 percent from the field. Williamson, who did not play in the Pelicans’ 105-100 loss on Saturday, shot 9 of 16 from the field and added seven assists.

Brandon Ingram chipped in 25 points. Jonas Valanciunas tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans. Naji Marshall added 14 points and nine boards off the bench.

Utah opened the fourth quarter on a 10-3 run fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Ochai Agbaji and took a 98-91 lead. The Pelicans tied it at 103 on back-to-back baskets from Ingram midway through the quarter. Clarkson countered with consecutive baskets on the other end to put the Jazz back in front for good.

George’s pull-up 3 gave Utah a 114-107 lead with 2:42 left. The Pelicans cut the deficit to two on a 3-pointer from Herbert Jones with 1:14 remaining but missed all three of their field-goal attempts in the final minute.

Utah never trailed in the first half after knocking down six 3-pointers during the first quarter and building a 32-22 lead.

New Orleans erased the deficit late in the second quarter behind an 11-3 run. Marshall made three baskets over a two-minute stretch to provide the initial spark. Williamson threw down a second-chance dunk to punctuate the spurt and tie it at 53.

The Pelicans finally took their first lead at 59-57 on a putback dunk from Valanciunas a minute into the third quarter.

The Pelicans (9-9) return home to face the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) on Wednesday.

