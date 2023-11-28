Over 64,000 SU, Grambling fans attend 50th Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The 50th annual Bayou Classic was a success with a total of 64,698 fans attending the historic match-up between the Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State Tigers in the Ceasars Superdome Thanksgiving weekend.

The final attendance numbers were reported by Southern’s athletic department.

There were a lot of moments that made this year’s event magical.

R&B superstar, Fantasia Barrino, did not disappoint with her performance during the 50th annual Bayou Classic halftime show.

The Grammy award-winning singer performed alongside the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band.

The crowd could be heard singing along with the artist as she marched out onto the field.

First, the Jukebox and the American Idol winner serenaded the audience together as they played her hit single, “When I See You.”

The band then transitioned to a go-go beat as Fantasia performed “Overnight Scenario.”

Finally, Fantasia and the Jukebox finished with a rendition of “Do Watcha Wanna.”

Louisiana rapper, Level, and singer Cupid, performed with Grambling’s World Famed Marching Band during halftime.

The atmosphere was charged long before Barrino, Level, and Cupid grabbed a microphone and rocked the crowd inside the Caesars Superdome.

On Saturday morning, thousands of fans flocked to Champions Square to enjoy and participate in the Bayou Classic Fan Fest.

There were live music performances to get the crowd warmed up before kick-off. There were special giveaways from P&G, Coca-Cola, Diageo – its brands of Crown Royal, Ciroc, Don Julio, and Tanqueray – Wells Fargo, the US Army, the National Medical Association, Cricket Wireless, Wendy’s, and more.

Rappers like Baton Rouge native, Boosie, Subtweet Shawn, and SU alumna, Treety, performed in front of a packed crowd.

To celebrate the season of giving and close out HBCU Homecoming season, DIAGEO, one of the partners of Bayou Classic, celebrated HBCU culture through scholarship.

The company invited both presidents from Grambling State University and Southern University on the field to celebrate the 50th year with a $50,000 check to each school to create permanent endowment funds and provide financial aid to thousands of students.

“We are proud to return to New Orleans at the 50th Bayou Classic for a 2nd year in a row and show up for the community during moments that matter and work with institutions like Grambling State University and Southern University that share our commitment in shaping a more equitable society,” said Dr. Danielle Robinson Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships at DIAGEO. “We look to the future diverse leaders, to provide them with much needed financial assistance and champion them to success,” Robinson finished.

Southern was victorious over Grambling in a game that came down to the wire. The Jaguars defeated the Tigers with a final score of 27-22.

