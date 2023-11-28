Facebook
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award and Collegiate Player of the Year

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet and Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is a finalists in two different award categories announced Tuesday, November 28.

DAVEY O’BRIEN AWARD

Daniels has been been selected as one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brian National Quarterback Award.

Daniels is joined by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as finalists.

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to college football’s best quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. LSU’s Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels(WAFB)

MAXWELL AWARD

Daniels has also been named a finalist as one of three players up for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.

Daniels is joined on the lists of finalists for the Maxwell Award by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the player of the year in college football. Former Tiger Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels(WAFB)

Overall, Daniels has thrown for 3,812 yards, connecting on 236-of-327 passes with only four interceptions.

The winner of the Davey O’Brien Award and winner of the Maxwell Award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 8 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

