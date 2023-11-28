Looking to pick up some extra work? Here’s what the BBB says to watch out for

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when people are looking to pick up part-time work to make some extra money during the holidays in the Capital Area. The Better Business Bureau said scammers are out there trying to take your money and personal information.

There are a lot of good online sites that will help you find a job, but the BBB wants you to know that con artists use those websites to fish for potential victims. They’re getting calls from consumers who think they’re on a protected site but clicked on something that drew them to another website.

People are being asked for personal financial information and getting asked to pay fees upfront. If you are looking for a job, the BBB wants you to make sure you’re on a protected site and go directly to the company. If there’s any doubt or an offer that sounds too good to be true, you can give them a call.

“Definitely investigate. Contact the Better Business Bureau if you’re not sure how to do that, and we will look into it for you before you invest your time, money and personal information,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of the South Central La. BBB.

She said it’s also a good idea to see what others are saying. Search online for the name of the company plus the words “review,” “complaint” or “scam.” You might find they’ve scammed other people.

You can find a list of protected websites on bbb.org.

