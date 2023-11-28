Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Landry expected to name new head of LSP Wednesday

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team says he will announce “major” Louisiana State Police appointments during a news conference in New Orleans on Wednesday, November 29.

While his team would not confirm, it is expected that Landry will announce his choice for the next person to lead Louisiana State Police at that time.

The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Caesars Superdome.

Colonel Lamar Davis, the current superintendent, will retire in January. He was appointed to head the agency in October 2020 by Governor John Bel Edwards.

RELATED STORY
Names to watch in search for new head of Louisiana State Police
LSP Colonel announces retirement

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bogie's Bar
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Livingston man killed in single vehicle crash
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests

Latest News

A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
Jimmy Carter plans to attend as family, presidents and first ladies celebrate Rosalynn Carter
Southern defeats Grambling State in the 50th annual Bayou Classic.
Over 64,000 SU, Grambling fans attend 50th Annual Bayou Classic
Matt Williams provides your Tuesday morning top stories.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 28
East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood
Capital Region Planning Commission to host public listening session Tuesday