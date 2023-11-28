Holiday train to make stops in Baton Rouge, Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Santa Claus is coming to town aboard the holiday train.

Officials announced the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Holiday Express Train will stop in Gonzales and Baton Rouge this week, giving community members an opportunity to tour the train for free and meet with Santa.

The train will be in Gonzales along the railroad tracks on East Ascension Street at East Railroad Street on Thursday, Nov. 30. It will be in Baton Rouge along the railway tracks at Government Street and South 15th Street on Friday, Dec. 1. It’s happening from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In addition to being a fun family-friendly event, the train is also an opportunity to raise money, food, and awareness for food banks.

According to the Baton Rouge Family Fun, “While the dazzling lights and live performances will be a highlight, it’s important to remember the heartwarming purpose behind the CPKC Holiday Train’s journey. The train serves as a vital fundraiser for local food banks. CPKC encourages attendees to bring non-perishable food items or make a monetary donation to support those in need within the community.”

According to the Gonzales Police Department, multiple roads will be shut down between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and should reopen around 9 p.m.:

East Ascension Street at East Roosevelt Street

East Ascension Street at East Railroad Street

North Bullion Avenue at East Railroad Street

North Bullion Avenue at East Ascension Street

Jambalaya, burgers, cold drinks, and sweets will be available for purchase from the Gonzales Jambalaya Association and their queens in the parking lot on the corner of Railroad Street and Ascension Street.

For more information about the CPKC Holiday Express Train, visit the CPKC website.

