Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENICIA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in California say a woman driving an allegedly stolen car was arrested after her handwritten license plate caught an officer’s attention.

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling about 1 a.m. Friday when he saw “this beautifully handwritten license plate.” A check showed the car had been reported stolen out of Alameda.

“Just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current.”

Police say the car’s driver, 38-year-old Angel Bolton, was arrested and booked without incident. She faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bogie's Bar
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Livingston man killed in single vehicle crash
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles, Oct. 4 2022....
Celebrities, politicians among those named in sex abuse suits filed under NY’s Adult Survivors Act
Money Roll
Looking to pick up some extra work? Here’s what the BBB says to watch out for
East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood
Capital Region Planning Commission to host public listening session Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 28
Enjoying sunshine today before a rainy pattern arrives later this week
It’s that time of year when people are looking to pick up part-time work to make some extra...
How to avoid holiday job scams