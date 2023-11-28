Facebook
GSU, Coach Hue Jackson part ways after 2 seasons

Hue Jackson
Hue Jackson(Grambling State University)
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - After two seasons, KSLA News 12 has confirmed Grambling State University and Head Football Coach Hue Jackson have parted ways.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, the Tigers lost 22-27 to Southern University in the 50th annual Bayou Classic. Since his hiring in 2021, the former Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders coach finished 8-and-14 overall. and 6-and-10 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

GSU’s Athletics Department is set to hold a press conference on the matter at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

