Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Five Southern Jags named to ALL-SWAC teams

Five Southern Jaguars were named to the 2023 All SWAC Football Teams.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Southern Jaguars were named to the 2023 All SWAC Football Teams.

Defensive end Ckelby Givens, Safety Jordan Carter and Long Snapper Braxston Blackwell made the first team. Defensive End Tahj Brown and Kicker Joshua Griffin are on the second team.

Givens finished the season with 61 tackles (21 for a loss) and seven sacks.

Carter had 63 tackles along with four interceptions.

Griffin was 7 for 11 on field goals, including a career high 54 yarder against Texas Southern. The Vicksburg native was also 30 for 33 on pats.

Brown, a Donaldsonville native, had 42 tackles (14.5 for a loss) with seven sacks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests
The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season
Holly Lewis
Missing 14-year-old found, Baker police confirm
Car Crash
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Five Southern Jaguars were named to the 2023 All SWAC Football Teams.
Five Southern Jags named to ALL-SWAC teams
The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season
The Southern Jaguars beat the Grambling State Tigers in a very tight game that came down to...
Southern defeats Grambling in Bayou Classic
The LSU Tigers came out on top against the Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday,...
LSU gets win against Texas A&M