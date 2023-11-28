Five Southern Jags named to ALL-SWAC teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Southern Jaguars were named to the 2023 All SWAC Football Teams.

Defensive end Ckelby Givens, Safety Jordan Carter and Long Snapper Braxston Blackwell made the first team. Defensive End Tahj Brown and Kicker Joshua Griffin are on the second team.

Givens finished the season with 61 tackles (21 for a loss) and seven sacks.

Carter had 63 tackles along with four interceptions.

Griffin was 7 for 11 on field goals, including a career high 54 yarder against Texas Southern. The Vicksburg native was also 30 for 33 on pats.

Brown, a Donaldsonville native, had 42 tackles (14.5 for a loss) with seven sacks.

