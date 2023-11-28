FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning along and north of interstate overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a sunny and very nice Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid 60°s.

Overnight skies will remain clear initially allowing for temperatures to drop steadily. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for areas along and north of the I-10/12 corridor.

The First Alert Storm Team forecast has temperatures remaining just above freezing for most spots within our viewing area. The best opportunity for a brief/light freeze will be across the state line into SW Mississippi. Still take necessary precautions including taking care of people without reliable heat and bring in outdoor pets. Plants and pipes should manage just fine.

A warming trend will begin by Wednesday afternoon as highs climb into the mid 60°s. We’ll be near 70° by Thursday and near 80° by Friday. With the warmup will come a series of disturbances. Rain chances will begin Thursday afternoon/evening. Rain becomes even likelier Friday morning as the disturbance passes over the area. Severe weather doesn’t look to be much of an issue. We have a small threat for nuisance type flooding Friday morning as a few localized bullseyes of 2-3″ will be possible. We’ll get a break from the rain for much of Friday afternoon and evening early evening. Overnight rain returns into Saturday as yet another disturbance develops. Periods of heavy rain will be possible Saturday. Saturday won’t be a complete washout, but if you have outdoor plans, you might want an indoor plan “B”. Our final disturbance will arrive Sunday into early Monday with a cold front to help sweep out all the rain. Through the 4-day period, rain amounts will average between 2-4″ in many spots. Localized higher amounts could lead to minor nuisance type flooding over the weekend.

Temperatures will once again take a slight dip next week behind the cold front. We also look to stay dry.

