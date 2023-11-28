Enjoying sunshine today before a rainy pattern arrives later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: Another chilly start this morning will give way to a beautiful afternoon. Sunshine is expected to prevail for the majority of the day, allowing highs to get just a little warmer than Monday, topping out in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 28 (WAFB)

Wednesday Morning Freeze Possible

Wednesday morning will likely be our coldest of the week, with lows in the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge, and a very brief light freeze not out of the question near and north of the state line. In fact, the National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Warning for areas near and north of the interstates from 1 a.m. - 7 a.m. Wednesday. I think the extent of the warning might be a little aggressive but be ready for the potential of a brief light freeze in these areas. Otherwise, clouds increase through the day, but it stays dry, with highs in the mid 60s.

Rainy Pattern Begins Late Thursday

A rainy pattern looks to get underway by late Thursday as a series of upper-air disturbances interacts with a front likely to stall in our vicinity. The first round of showers and embedded storms is expected from Thursday night into Friday morning, with the potential for a bit of a lull during the day on Friday.

However, additional rounds of showers and embedded storms are expected through the weekend as the front stalls and the upper-air pattern remains locked in place. Locally heavy rain is possible, with the Weather Prediction Center posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding from Thursday into Friday morning.

Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center now has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted just west of Baton Rouge. Don’t be surprised if that gets extended a little farther east in subsequent outlooks.

Rain Amounts

The rain event expected from late Thursday into the weekend could be the most significant one that much of our area has seen in months. The latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows totals averaging 2″-4″. Overall, guidance has trended a little lower from what it was showing on Monday, and in fact, the WPC outlook is now a little above some of the model guidance. Regardless of the exact totals, a good soaking should be on the way for most of our area.

Extended Outlook

Rains will likely exit by Monday morning, leaving us with a drier and slightly cooler pattern for much of next week. Lows will bottom out in the 40s from Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

