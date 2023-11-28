Facebook
Drivers should expect lane closures on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Wednesday

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers headed to Lafayette from Baton Rouge on Wednesday, November 29, can expect lane closures on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the outside lane of I-10 westbound will be closed between mile marker 117 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and mile marker 115 in Henderson.

Transportation officials said the lane closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The closure is needed for road crews to repair a deteriorating asphalt patch on the roadway.

Drivers are being urged to be cautious and check traffic conditions before getting on the road.

