Dad shot by mom’s boyfriend during custody exchange in River Ridge, JPSO says

A child custody exchange in River Ridge turned violent, resulting in gunfire
A child custody exchange in River Ridge turned violent, resulting in gunfire
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - A child custody exchange took a violent turn Monday (Nov. 27) in River Ridge, ending in gunfire that wounded a man and landed another in jail, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Capt. Jason Rivarde, an argument broke out between Jawan Glenn and his child’s mother at an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway around 8 a.m.

The dispute escalated when Glenn allegedly entered her apartment without permission.

A confrontation then unfolded between Glenn and the woman’s boyfriend, identified as 24-year-old Tovon Miles. Glenn reportedly exited the apartment, but Miles pursued him, shooting and striking him in the hip and leg, JPSO says.

Glenn was taken to the hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.

Miles was arrested at the apartment and booked for aggravated second-degree battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held without bail.

Upon his release from the hospital, Glenn is expected to face charges of unauthorized entry of a dwelling, Rivarde says.

