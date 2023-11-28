Capital Region Planning Commission to host public listening session Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Region Planning Commission will hold a public listening session on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The group is expected to discuss the federal transportation planning process. It’s part of the joint review by the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration, which checks for local compliance with federal regulations.

Both agencies want to hear from you.

The session will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the EBR Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.

