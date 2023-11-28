Big plans in store for December at East Baton Rouge Parish Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for something fun to do this December? The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has a wide variety of free programs happening throughout the month for kids, teens, and adults to enjoy.

Here is a list of events happening at the library in December:

Library Programs

A Dulcimer and Drums Holiday Concert: Madam Dulcimer (Amanda Roberts), a renowned musician who won the 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Championship, and Lady Chops (Elizabeth Vidos), a percussionist from the Off-Broadway show STOMP, are teaming up to bring lively holiday music to libraries around the parish between Saturday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 22. Registration is encouraged but not required.

DATE & TIME LOCATION & TIME Saturday, December 16 Jones Creek Regional Branch Library at 10 a.m.

Main Library at Goodwood at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 17 Central Branch Library at 3 p.m. Monday, December 18 at 10 a.m Delmont Gardens Branch Library at 10 a.m.

Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library at 2:30 p.m.

Fairwood Branch Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 19 Jones Creek Regional Branch Library at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 20 Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library at 10 a.m.

Carver Branch Library at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, December 21 Zachary Branch Library at 10 a.m.

Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library at 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 22 River Center Branch Library at 10 a.m.

A Louisiana Christmas to Remember: Meet the three Louisiana-native authors of Saturday, December 2 at 10 a.m. The book includes three heartwarming, interconnected stories of faith, love, and restoration. Learn about Morgan Tarpley Smith, Betsy St. Amant, and Lenora Worth’s individual journeys as authors and discover how this one book of three stories came together. Meet the three Louisiana-native authors of “A Louisiana Christmas to Remember” at the Main Library at Goodwood onThe book includes three heartwarming, interconnected stories of faith, love, and restoration. Learn about Morgan Tarpley Smith, Betsy St. Amant, and Lenora Worth’s individual journeys as authors and discover how this one book of three stories came together.

Winter Food Drive: East Baton Rouge Parish Library locations are collecting non-perishable food items throughout December to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Movies on the Plaza: Holiday Edition: Jim Henson’s 1992 adaptation of Dicken’s classic Christmas tale will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Main Library at Goodwood. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Books and Music with the Kids’ Orchestra: Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star: This month’s Books and Music program will focus on studying the stars, and it will introduce several books illustrating “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” including one by an astrology professor. Children ages 5-11 are invited to join Kids’ Orchestra for this experimental program that combines library books with music education. Registration is required. Location details are below:

DATE & TIME LOCATION REGISTRATION CONTACT Saturday, December 2 at 11 a.m. Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library 225-274-4460 Saturday, December 9 at 11 a.m. Main Library at Goodwood 225-231-3760 Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library 225-763-2260 Saturday, December 30 at 11 a.m. Jones Creek Regional Branch Library 225-756-1160

Here Comes the Bells, So Many Bells: Lacy Chops (Elizabeth Vidos) is visiting three Library branches to celebrate the season with her exciting holiday program. She will be at Scotlandville Branch Library on Wednesday, December 13 at 2:30 p.m. , Baker Branch Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. , and Eden Park Branch Library on Thursday, December 14 at 4 p.m . Registration is required.

Virtual Author Talk Series: This month’s Author Talk Series features two New York Times bestselling authors: Victoria Aveyard and Stephanie Land. Aveyard will chat on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. about YA fantasy fiction, world-building, and her “Red Queen and Realm Breaker” series. Land will chat on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. about her new memoir, “Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education.”

The 2nd Annual Listening Room Film Festival: Enjoy film screenings, live music performances, food and craft vendors, film panels, music videos, and more at the Main Library at Goodwood on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2-9 p.m. and at the River Center Branch Library on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2-8 p.m. The Listening Room Film Festival held at the library is free to the public. For a full schedule of events, visit Enjoy film screenings, live music performances, food and craft vendors, film panels, music videos, and more at the Main Library at Goodwood onand at the River Center Branch Library onThe Listening Room Film Festival held at the library is free to the public. For a full schedule of events, visit htjmuseum.org

Festive Cookie Decorating: Teens are invited to come decorate festive cookies at the Main Library at Goodwood on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Supplies are provided.

Build and Paint Warhammer Miniatures: A miniature painting workshop is happening at the Main Library at Goodwood on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2-4 p.m. Models, paints, and brushes are provided through the Warhammer Alliance program with libraries and schools, but supplies are limited. Registration is required.

Polar Express Extravaganza: Watch the Polar Express while enjoying snacks and making a Polar Express train with a candy kit at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 , at the Baker Branch Library. Supplies are limited.

The Seed Lady: How to Get Free Seeds for Your Garden: Meet “Certified Pollinator Steward” Haleema Waddy-Cooper, also known as The Seed Lady, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library on Saturday, December 16 at 10 a.m. for a discussion about how to obtain free seeds from the organic and heirloom seed companies for your 2024 garden.

White Elephant Book Swap: Young adults in their 20s are invited to wrap up a book that has had a deep impact on them and meet up at the Fairwood Branch Library on Saturday, December 9 at 3 p.m. for this White Elephant book swap.

Gift Wrapping and Hot Cocoa: Teens are invited to wrap their presents in our gift wrapping station, listen to holiday music, and drink hot cocoa at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library on Wednesday, December 20 at 4 p.m.

Interactive Frozen Film Festival: Children ages 3-11 can attend an interactive screening of Frozen and Frozen 2 at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is required.

For more details on these library events, visit the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s website.

