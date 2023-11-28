Baton Rouge Zydeco appoints interim head coach; old coach relieved of duties

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Zydeco hockey team has announced the appointment of an interim head coach.

According to team officials, the past coach was relieved of his duties on Monday, November 28.

The new interim head coach, MJ Graham, will serve in the position for the remainder of the team’s inaugural season.

“We are confident MJ will provide the leadership required to successfully guide our team for the rest of our inaugural season as interim head coach,” said Don Lewis, president of the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Team officials said that Graham has had a decade-long career. They added that he has accumulated 102 goals, 198 assists, and a total of 300 points during his time with the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

So far, the Baton Rouge Zydeco has had 10 losses and two wins.

The next game for the Baton Rouge Zydeco is set for Friday, December 1, against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center. For a complete list of the team’s schedule, click here.

