Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.
An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.(WVUE, CNN)

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bogie's Bar
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Livingston man killed in single vehicle crash
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt