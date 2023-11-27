YMCA to build new facility, 100 apartments on South Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve driven along South Foster Drive right off Government Street or have been a long-time member of the YMCA, you’ve probably noticed that there are big changes happening.

The YMCA plans to build a new $30 million facility and apartment complex there. Officials said the existing A.C. Lewis YMCA is 60 years old and needs to be replaced so that it can serve the community for another 50 to 60 years.

The parking lot is torn up and the President and CEO of the Y said in the next few weeks the entire property is going to be raised.

A brand new Y will be built closer to South Foster Dr. and will also have a gymnasium, fitness/wellness center, group exercise space, steam room, whirlpool, and sauna. Behind it will be 100 apartments.

“51% of the apartments are going to be for people who are at 80% of the median average income,” said Christian Engle, President and CEO of the YMCA Baton Rouge. “The median average income in Baton Rouge is roughly around the mid-80s so you’re looking at people in that $50-$65,000 range so we are articulate that as school teachers, policemen, fireman news reporters, YMCA staff that are entering the workforce people that are just new professionals, new full-time employees, and their career that are really wanting a quality place to live.”

The other 49% of the apartments are going to be at market rate.

No word yet on how much the rent will be. The entrance to the new Y will be the same as it used to be from South Foster Dr. Engle said this is made possible through a partnership between the YMCA, the office of community development, and Bearing Point Properties that will manage the complex.

Members who normally work out at the A.C. Lewis location are working out at a temporary location by Gerry Lane Chevrolet on Florida Blvd.

Engle said there has been some frustration but hopes this will help with the shortage of housing.

“The Y is a 501(c) 3 community service organization and our job is to respond to community needs and one of those needs is a housing shortage and predominantly younger people who are into a career that wants to live in a place and they want to live someplace that they can afford and a better place than Mid City to be able to have a beautiful apartment with the Y next-door and the grocery store and the community college and the hospital.”

He is hopeful that everything will be ready to go next December.

