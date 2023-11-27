Facebook
Winner of Caddo sheriff race unchanged after recount

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
By Steven Maxwell and Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The recount in the Caddo Parish sheriff race is complete.

The votes were recounted Monday, Nov. 27 at the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. Each candidate received an additional three votes, meaning the outcome is unchanged. Henry Whitehorn remains the winner.

John Nickelson filed for the recount Tuesday (Nov. 21) after losing by one vote to Whitehorn in the Nov. 18 runoff election.

Board of Election supervisors met in a room in the basement of the courthouse Monday to recount the votes from the race. Out of the more than 43,000 votes cast for Caddo sheriff, only around 7,000 mail-in ballots were rescanned.

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at the Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)

[RELATED: Here’s how the Caddo sheriff recount process will go down]

”Any ballots that the machine feels that it cannot read, then we will look at it by hand, adjudicate it, and make a decision on what the intent of the voter was,” Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence said.

Five people from the Caddo Board of Election Supervisors made those decisions. This included Spence, governor’s appointee Brenda Traylor, Democratic Party appointee Ralph Johnson, Republican Party appointee Creighton Light, and Registrar of Voters Dale L. Sibley.

Spence said the ballots have been under lock and key at the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Office since Saturday night when they were first counted.

After the recount, a candidate can file a petition to recall the election. If that happens, a civil judge will be appointed to the case.

