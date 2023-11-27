Widening of I-10 over City Park Lake to begin Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have announced the start of work to widen part of I-10 over the City Park Lake in Baton Rouge.

The work is expected to start on Monday, November 27.

The below information was released by DOTD:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that beginning Nov. 27, 2023, Kiewit-Boh, A Joint Venture, will begin the next phase of construction on I-10. Crews will begin working on the permanent widening of I-10 westbound over City Park Lake, as well as the sound and retaining walls on I-10 westbound between the Perkins Rd. entrance and City Park Lake.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 30, a traffic shift on I-10 westbound will be in place between the Perkins Rd. on-ramp and Dalrymple Dr. off-ramp. Temporary concrete barriers will be installed along the outside lane to allow crews to work on the widening, shifting motorists slightly towards the inside center median. During this shift, the shoulders will be eliminated.

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 8, motorists can expect various overnight lane closures on I-10 westbound between S. Acadian Thwy. and Louise St. During this time, the westbound Perkins Rd. on-ramp and the westbound Dalrymple Dr. off-ramp will be fully closed overnight. No overnight lane or ramp closures will occur on the nights of Dec. 1 and 2.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, there will be a new traffic configuration on Dalrymple Dr. from the I-10 westbound exit ramp to the I-10 overpass. Temporary concrete barriers will be installed along the current southbound lane, causing southbound traffic to shift onto the inside northbound lane. This traffic configuration is necessary to allow the contractor to begin working on the embankment for the widening of I-10.

This phase of construction is anticipated to be completed in late 2025, weather permitting.

In addition to the above traffic impacts, E. Lakeshore Dr. at I-10 will be closed from Lake Hills Pkwy. to Fiero St. beginning at 7 am on Monday, November 27, 2023, only local traffic permitted. This portion of E. Lakeshore Dr. will not be accessible to motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists, as this will be an active construction site. This closure is anticipated to remain in place for three years, weather permitting, while the contractors work on the permanent widening of I-10 over City Park Lake. North and southbound traffic are advised to use Dalrymple Dr. throughout the duration of this closure.

Upcoming closures on city streets are as follows:

S. 10th St. – Southbound left shoulder closure between Europe St. and S. Blvd. from 7 am to 5 pm on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

E. Harrison St. – Full closure between Virginia St. and Carolina St. from Nov. 27 through summer 2025.

Dalrymple Dr. – Full closure between E. Lakeshore Dr. and I-10 eastbound off-ramp from 7 pm to 5 am on Nov. 27 through Dec. 8. (No Fridays or Saturdays.)

Ebony Ave., north of I-10 – Southbound full closure between Baywood Ave. and I-10 from 7 am to 5 pm on Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have announced the start of work to widen part of I-10 over the City Park Lake in Baton Rouge. (Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 interchange to Acadian Thruway. For more information about the I-10 project, visit I10br.com

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.