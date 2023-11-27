Rain likely for second half of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We stay dry with cooler-than-normal temperatures as we start off the new work/school week. You can keep the umbrella at home through Wednesday but don’t lose track of it. Kiddos will want the jackets for the early morning school commute as lows dip into the 30°s. Highs are expected to stay in the 50°s Monday with a gradual warming trend for the rest of the week.

School Day Forecast (WAFB)

Our next rainmaker is set to arrive Thursday PM into Friday morning. Periods of heavy rain could yield a few inches of rain in some spots. Flooding doesn’t look to be a major concern at this time. The weather forecast will remain unsettled as a series of upper air disturbances continue to impact the local area through the weekend. Rain amounts over the weekend could also amount to a few inches. This could lead to 3-4″ rainfall totals over the 4-day period of Thursday - Sunday. We’ll be keeping our eyes on the possibility of nuisance-type flooding as we move into next weekend for sure.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WAFB)

7 Day WPC Rainfall Forecast (WAFB)

Our next cold front set to arrive early Monday morning will help usher out the moisture/rains. We look to stay dry and slightly cooler going into early next week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.