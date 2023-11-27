Power outage reported in downtown BR Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Entergy customers lost power in Baton Rouge early Monday morning.

According to Entergy Louisiana, an outage was reported in the downtown area along Government Street around 3:30 a.m. The estimated restoration time is 6:30 a.m.

At last check, nearly 600 customers were impacted.

A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Monday morning. (Entergy Louisiana)

There is no word on what caused the outage.

WAFB has reached out to a spokesman with Entergy for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

