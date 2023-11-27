Officials searching for missing 14-year-old

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who went missing several days ago.

Police said Holly Lewis, 14, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 21. It is unknown which direction she went in or how she left the area.

Holly Lewis (Baker Police Department)

Lewis was last seen wearing blue shorts, a pink t-shirt, a pink and green bonnet, and house slippers, according to officials. Officials described her as being 5′3″ and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Holly Lewis is located should contact the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000.

