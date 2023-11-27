Livingston man killed in single vehicle crash

The following news release is from Louisiana State Police

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - This morning, shortly after 10:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 444 east of LA 63 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 73-year-old Gary Demars of Livingston.

The initial investigation revealed that Demars was driving a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis headed eastbound on LA 444. For reasons still being investigated, the Mercury traveled off the roadway, and struck the eastbound ditch.

Despite being properly restrained, Demars succumbed to his injuries at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Demars for analysis.

