La. Commissioner of Administration to speak at Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ cabinet is speaking at Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Nov. 27.

According to officials, Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will talk about the governor’s outgoing administration and the past eight years.

Press Club meets at Drusilla Place Catering, which is located at the Drusilla Shopping Center at Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Highway. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. A sit-down meal is served at 12:15 p.m. Lunch is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

