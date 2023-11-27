Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. Commissioner of Administration to speak at Press Club

Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne
Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ cabinet is speaking at Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Nov. 27.

According to officials, Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will talk about the governor’s outgoing administration and the past eight years.

Press Club meets at Drusilla Place Catering, which is located at the Drusilla Shopping Center at Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Highway. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. A sit-down meal is served at 12:15 p.m. Lunch is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; 1 was involved in previous escape
Southern defeats Grambling State in the 50th annual Bayou Classic.
Southern defeats Grambling in Bayou Classic
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jaden Honore
EBRSO: Teen on the run after escaping while on furlough
The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season

Latest News

David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; 1 was involved in previous escape
Upcoming Rain Chances
Rain likely for second half of the week
750 grants available to assist homeowners with roof repairs
Photographers and nature lovers are discovering a late autumn treat in Louisiana cypress...
HEART OF LOUISIANA: Autumn Cypress
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire in Baton Rouge early Sunday morning, November 26.
Firefighters battle early morning fire in BR