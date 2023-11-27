I-TEAM: Mayor calls for new facility amid latest juvenile detention center escape

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two days after two 17-year-old detainees, David Atkins and Willie Jackson, escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Facility, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is calling for a new facility.

”The escape that took place this weekend, of course, any escape is very concerning for us in city-parish government,” said Broome.

The two teens were locked up for first-degree murder. According to a spokesman for the mayor’s office, they were somehow able to push through a door, climb onto the roof of the facility and then run off Saturday evening.

”The youth was able to breach one of the exterior doors. Another youth was right there immediately able to dash out with him. There was also an officer there who basically watched it happen. The two of them were immediately able to get outside, get up on top of the facility and then leave the facility. BRPD was contacted within four minutes,” said Mark Armstrong.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the mayor if any disciplinary action has been taken for any of the staff members tasked with preventing these type of escapes.

“That’s a very good point,” said Broome. “At this point, no disciplinary actions have been taken. We are in the process of evaluating everything that took place but I think it’s important to recognize that the folks who work in these facilities are not corrections officers because the facility was not designed as a jail.”

As officials look into why things went wrong this time, the question now becomes how does this keep happening. Atkins was among the pair of teens that broke out of the same facility about two weeks ago.

The mayor says they are already working on upgrades to the facility-- including better fencing, stronger doors and other things to keep this from happening. On top of that, they will also bring on extra law enforcement with the Baton Rouge Police Department on-site to monitor the building. With about two weeks between these two escapes, WAFB asked the mayor if any of these short-term fixes were already in the works before this most recent escape.

”We had started working those issues but the issues that existed this time were not connected to what happened last time. It was a whole different set of issues was my understanding,” said Broome.

Even with all the extra bells and whistles, the facility itself was built in the 1950′s and the mayor says the bottom line is the parish needs a new one. The next question though is who will foot the bill.

”Undoubtedly, we need a revenue stream to make this happen,” said Broome.

Crime Stoppers is currently offering a $2,000 reward for any information that can help authorities track the teens down. Officials warn they could be dangerous and anyone who sees them should call police immediately.

