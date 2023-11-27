Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

HEART OF LOUISIANA: Autumn Cypress

Cypress trees changing fall colors give Lake Martin a warm autumn feel for wildlife and...
Cypress trees changing fall colors give Lake Martin a warm autumn feel for wildlife and visitors alike.(Dave McNamara)
By Dave McNamara
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WAFB) - Fall is a time when nature enthusiasts head to the northeast or the mountains to experience brilliant fall colors. But more photographers and nature lovers are discovering a late autumn treat in Louisiana cypress forests and swamps.

Bryan Champagne, of Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tour, says when people come to Lake Martin near Breaux Bridge, they never know what they’re going to see.

“Don’t expect to see things and whatnot because every tour I do over the last 28 years, every trip we go on is different,” he said.

Champagne is a longtime boat tour guide of Lake Martin. He also rents canoes and kayaks for people wanting to explore this south Louisiana gem.

“Like other states. They have all these pretty colors and everything else, but Louisiana has the same thing,” said Champagne.

South Louisiana has fall colors, but it doesn’t last long.

“If you’re not here at the right time, you don’t see it like right now. It’s there. Tomorrow it might be gone. Who knows?” said Champagne.

Louisiana is gaining interest in a different type of fall color that appears in November on the bald cypress trees. Shades of red, brown, and orange are mirrored in our lakes and bayous. There is interest in people from all over the world who come to take autumn pictures of colored leaves in south Louisiana.

“Like yesterday, I had a group from Russia then I had a group from Japan this morning. You know, we have people from all over the world, and I never dreamed when I started this years ago, I would meet these people from all over the world. Who would think, oh, it’s a swamp. You know, we got some colors on the trees on it. Who would come see this?” said Champagne.

He agrees that people take the autumn in the cypress for granted.

“We do. Why we go on vacation to see things, you know, but then again, we drive hours or fly hours away to go somewhere to see things. What we don’t realize what we have in our own backyard,” said Champagne.

For more information, visit Heart of Louisiana’s website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; 1 was involved in previous escape
Southern defeats Grambling State in the 50th annual Bayou Classic.
Southern defeats Grambling in Bayou Classic
Jaden Honore
EBRSO: Teen on the run after escaping while on furlough
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season

Latest News

It’s the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and millions of businesses across the nation are...
Community support sought through Small Business Saturday
It’s the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and millions of businesses across the nation are...
Community support sought through Small Business Saturday
Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday.
Shop owners prepare for influx of shoppers during Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday
Shop owners prepare for influx of shoppers during Small Business Saturday