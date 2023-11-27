Facebook
Flight delays strand Nicholls football team in Illinois post-playoff game

The Nicholls football team, after their playoff game against Southern Illinois, faced...
The Nicholls football team, after their playoff game against Southern Illinois, faced unexpected travel issues, leaving them stranded at an Illinois airport for over 17 hours.(Vesna Dies)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WVUE) - The Nicholls football team, after their playoff game against Southern Illinois, faced unexpected travel issues, leaving them stranded at an Illinois airport for over 17 hours.

Nicholls President Jay Clune addressed the situation on X, highlighting the various human factors that led to this predicament, none of which were related to the team’s actions.

He thanked Southern Illinois University Football for their assistance and called on the NCAA to make necessary changes to avoid similar situations.

On Sunday, the team announced they were on a plane, ready to fly home.

