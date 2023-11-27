Facebook
Downed tree causes power outage in BR Monday morning

Power outage
Power outage(KCRG)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Entergy customers lost power in Baton Rouge early Monday morning.

According to Entergy Louisiana spokesman David Freese, a tree fell onto electrical equipment and caused the outage.

Entergy’s outage map showed customers living in the downtown area along Government Street without electricity around 3:30 a.m. The estimated restoration time was 6:30 a.m.

Click here to view Entergy’s outage map.

At last check, nearly 600 customers were impacted.

A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Monday morning.
A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Monday morning.(Entergy Louisiana)

