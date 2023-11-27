Downed tree causes power outage in BR Monday morning
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Entergy customers lost power in Baton Rouge early Monday morning.
According to Entergy Louisiana spokesman David Freese, a tree fell onto electrical equipment and caused the outage.
Entergy’s outage map showed customers living in the downtown area along Government Street without electricity around 3:30 a.m. The estimated restoration time was 6:30 a.m.
At last check, nearly 600 customers were impacted.
