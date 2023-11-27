Cool & dry for now, rainy pattern expected later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: A cool and dry day is on tap in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Sunday night. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs topping out in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 27 (WAFB)

Tuesday-Wednesday

A quiet, but cool pattern is expected to continue through midweek. Chilly, if not cold, mornings are expected, with lows ranging from the mid to upper 30s, with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s. We’ll enjoy more sunshine on Tuesday before clouds make a return on Wednesday.

Drought Relief Possible Later This Week

The pattern expected to develop later this week into the weekend is one that could deliver some welcome drought relief to the region. An upper-level trough is forecast to develop over the western U.S., resulting in an unsettled southwesterly flow in our part of the world. Periods of showers and t-storms are currently expected from Thursday into the weekend, largely driven by occasional upper-air disturbances embedded within that southwesterly flow.

The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows average rain totals of 3″-5″ across much of our area over the next 7 days. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible at times from late this week into the weekend.

