Burn ban lifted in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced the burn ban issued by Livingston Parish on Oct. 26, 2023, is canceled effective Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m.

“I would like to thank everyone for the adherence to this ban and the commitment to public safety,” Ricks said.

Louisiana’s statewide burn ban was lifted at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

