BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests

The search continues for two teens charged with first-degree murder who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center Saturday night, Nov. 26.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of two teens who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday night.

Police are offering $2,000 per escapee for any details that can help get the pair back into law enforcement custody.

Baton Rouge Police announced that David Atkins, 17, and Willie Jackson, 17, managed to escape from the facility late Saturday night, Nov. 25.

David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Atkins is the same teen who previously broke out of the EBR Juvenile Detention Center back on Tuesday, Nov. 14, police said. He and another teen were recaptured following that escape.

Atkins was being held on a charge of first-degree murder through BRPD, while Jackson was being held on a charge of first-degree murder through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

No details were released about how the teens were able to escape.

The EBR Juvenile Detention Center is located at 8333 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Anyone who has details that can help police locate the two teens can contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867 or 911. The teens are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

“We want the public to be cautious as they may have changed their hairstyles. We are encouraging those that may see them that may know their whereabouts or may actually be out and about just witness these individuals out in the community to not hesitate to call 911 or Crime Stoppers,” said Cpl. Saundra Watts, a spokeswoman with BRPD.

Police have released the identities of two teens who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

