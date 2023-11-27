Board of Pardons denies clemency to Death Row inmate, Todd Wessinger

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was another round of reviews from the Louisiana Board of Pardons Monday morning. The first one up was Todd Wessinger, who was convicted of murdering 3 people while robbing Calendars restaurant 28 years ago. Folks who spoke on his behalf say since his time behind bars he’s become a changed man of faith, has participated in several rehabilitation programs, and has behaved well.

“The family members, the parents, the brother, and actually the owner of the business where these murders occurred where there,” said EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Those folks shared with the board the trauma they’re all still fighting to get over. For the Guzzardo’s, it’s not the first time they’ve had to recollect the horrors of the day their daughter Stephanie was murdered and how they had to hear her pass away while she was on the phone with them. It was a scene that sent the city into shock. Wayne and Carol have testified against eliminating the death penalty each time it’s come up at the legislature.

The Guzzardo’s ended up burying their daughter the day after Thanksgiving, making this time of the year extra difficult.

“And for this to fall on the heels of that...that’s part of the whole thing, that this has all developed around Thanksgiving and Christmas and that’s when these families think about the victims the most,” added Moore.

With only 1 vote in favor, Wessinger’s application to start the process of getting off of death row was denied.

Cecilia Kappel with the Capital Appeals Project wrote in a statement Monday,

“Louisianans have begun to have an honest conversation about the death penalty and the toll it takes. These clemency applications were an opportunity to continue that conversation, where all sides could be heard. Unfortunately, that process was stopped in its tracks by political forces beyond our control. The end result was a handful of lopsided “hearings” where the death row applicants weren’t allowed to be heard. As long as we have the death penalty there will be no closure. I hope that moving forward we can put politics aside and chose love and mercy over killing”.

Since these hearings have gotten started, several applications have been withdrawn. The district attorney says he believes this was the last hearing in Baton Rouge for the year.

